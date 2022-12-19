In the last week of school Narooma High School students from Years 7 through to 9 finally had the opportunity to perform a song they wrote themselves in Dhurga language.
It was the product of 10 weekly workshops during Terms 3 and 4 with Cheryl and Tamsin Davison, Bermagui rapper Gabadu and Robyn Martin.
One of the students, Summer, said Gabadu had some lyrics and students added to those with their own short verses.
Requia, another student involved, said they had to sing about things that have caused them trauma such as the bushfires, or in Requia's case, losing her grandmother.
Summer thoroughly enjoyed it and said the end product sounded really great.
"It was really fun and something nice to do.
"We all shared it and wrote a song and chose parts of the song to sing."
After the song was written in English, the students translated it into Dhurga language.
Joe Van Weerdenburg, one of the teachers involved in the song-writing, said the translation "threw up some issues and we would problem solve".
For example, if the Dhurga word was longer or shorter than the English word, the students would sing that part faster or slower to make it work.
Requia said she has been working with Dhurga language since 2019 and is "pretty proud" to be a member of the multi-generational Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga which is led by Cheryl Davison.
Summer said she loves learning about her culture.
"My Nan used to be tell me stories and I want to learn them so I can tell the young ones and teach them," Summer said.
"My great-grandmother spoke Dhurga and used to talk about King Merriman on Wallaga Lake.
"Not a lot of people speak in language anymore but my Mum is into it and she has been to Uluru."
Sam Ahern, the school's Aboriginal education tutor, said that in addition to language, the students are also being taught to make artefacts and Beryl Williams teaches cultural dancing at lunchtime twice a week.
The song was recorded in the school's music room and a film clip put together across the school will be released early next year.
Ms Ahern said they got funding from Redraw Youth and Aboriginal Affair to create the program and get the local Indigenous artists to come to the school to help the students.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
