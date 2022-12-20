Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Bega Valley Shire Council's Wilderness to Water walk booked out

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:19am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After the 1.5 kilometre Wilderness to Water walking tour, lunch was provided while very well-qualified speakers discussed sea kelp, council's weed management program, shorebird protection, Moodji Farm and citizen science project Atlas of Life. Picture by Marion Williams

Around 70 people took time out from Christmas preparations to enjoy a Wilderness to Water walk at Murunna Point on Saturday, December 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.