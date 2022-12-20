Around 70 people took time out from Christmas preparations to enjoy a Wilderness to Water walk at Murunna Point on Saturday, December 17.
The walk, the second in a series organised by Bega Valley Shire Council, had four walk leaders: botanist Jackie Miles, Yuin Kelly who spoke about Aboriginal culture, Zoe Burke who discussed the area's geology and early European settlement and Laura Poupard, an outdoor educator, who led the program of children's activities.
Ms Kelly said it was fitting that all the walk leaders were female because in Yuin culture the locale is a woman's place where females come to conduct their affairs, ceremonies and initiations.
Gulaga was a constant presence on the walk from Camel Rock to the shores of Wallaga Lake.
Ms Kelly said young girls were taken up Gulaga at a certain age while mothers took their sons to Aragunnu in Mimosa Rocks to go with the men to Biamanga where male practices and rituals were taught.
Montague Island, or Barunguba, which is Gulaga's older son in Yuin culture, is another man's place.
"They [marine life scientists] say all the seals living at Montague Island are males," Ms Kelly said.
Ms Kelly, a former tour guide at Umbarra Cultural Centre, said Aboriginal women visiting from Kimberley became very excited when they saw Najanugu, or Little Dromedary, the younger son of Gulaga.
"They have the head of the Rainbow Serpent in Kimberley.
"It runs from north west to south east so we have the tail with Najanugu."
Ms Burke said that 90 million years ago, during the Cretaceous Period, Gulaga was 2 kilometres high with footing extending from Tuross Head to Bermagui.
The ancient volcano is now only 797 metres high, with Little Dromedary and Montague Island being volcanic fissures and a tunnel, 25 metres off the coast, provides fresh water, she said.
The walking tour stopped to view Horse Head Rock, which Ms Bourke said is 500 million years old and one of NSW's oldest rock formations.
The sediment that makes up the coastline rocks was carried on a tectonic plate for thousands of kilometres from its origin of Antarctica.
Around 440 million years ago, this mass of sediment layer eventually met the ancient eastern continent margin of Australia.
This margin now lies where western New South Wales and Victoria are today.
Despite the recent rain, gusty winds and huge waves, the sand dunes around Camel Rock have held together remarkably well due to the integrity of the foreshore's vegetation.
That is largely thanks to the bush regeneration work of Rebecca Rudd and the EcoCrews program.
They spent months removing trailer-loads of seeds from Cape ivy and Turkey rhubarb, allowing natives like banksia and lomandra to regain dominance.
Further up the beach are Bangalay eucalypts, some of which are hundreds of years old, providing valuable habitat.
Ms Rudd said it is an endangered ecological community protected by legislation.
"Further north it has been wiped out by development but down here we have these trees hundreds of years old.
"That is why we put effort and resources into what 12 months ago was a hopeless cause," Ms Rudd said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
