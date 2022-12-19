Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma High's accelerated Maths students shine in HSC Maths

By Marion Williams
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:56am, first published 9:00am
Accelerated Maths students Jacob Bartusch-Rice, Angela Garrad, Ruby Efraemson, Emma Bevington, Stephanie Ovington, Harrison McKee and Seth Leechman. Picture supplied.

Seven exceptional maths students at Narooma High School who just finished Year 11 have one less HSC exam to worry about next year.

