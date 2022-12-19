Seven exceptional maths students at Narooma High School who just finished Year 11 have one less HSC exam to worry about next year.
The students are Jacob Bartusch-Rice, Emma Bevington, Ruby Efraemson, Angela Garrad, Seth Leechman, Harrison McKee and Stephanie Ovington.
Mandi Fowler, head of maths at the school, said by sitting the HSC Maths exam this year the students had freed up time to either study or take on an additional subject.
The students started accelerated maths in Year 9 and count themselves lucky to have been together and had the same teacher, Lachlan Reilly, for three years.
"That is what made it so good," Ruby said.
Because they had all been taught the same things there was no fear of asking questions if they didn't understand something.
"It is like group chat," she said.
Angela said Mr Reilly accommodated the students approaching him with questions outside the allocated lesson time and let them help each other and work things out between them.
"We did lots of practice papers and how to approach the questions and if we said we weren't good at a topic he would give us worksheets for it."
Stephanie, Seth, Jacob, Ruby and Emma nominated calculus as their favourite branch of maths, while Angela enjoys trigonometry and algebra and Harrison is drawn to combinatorics.
While obviously gifted at maths, they said the subject definitely gets more difficult as they progress their studies.
"In the early years you only spend a short time being taught the concept and go straight into exercises, whereas in Year 11 you spend the whole class discussing the concept before you do any equations," Seth said.
They all valued the experience of sitting the HSC exam a year early.
"It takes a little bit of pressure off," Harrison said.
"We know what is expected and how to get our resources and organise ourselves, and you know what you are walking into."
Emma said they also appreciated the experience of sitting the exam in the formal environment of a large hall with unfamiliar teachers supervising them, something they had missed out in previous years due to COVID.
The students share an interest in science so biology, chemistry, earth environmental science and physics feature prominently in their plans for HSC studies next year.
The three boys intend studying engineering at university, with Seth particularly interested in civil engineering and aeronautical engineering.
Neither Angela nor Emma plan to further their maths studies at university given Angela wants to be a vet and Emma would like to be an actor or to work in an environment-related field in government or council.
Ruby has her sights on being an occupational therapist.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
