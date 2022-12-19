Batehaven's popular lookout, Observation Point, will be reopened to the public on Christmas Eve.
For several months, Observation Point has been closed for an upgrade that's been co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, as well as funding from Council and community groups.
Eurobodalla Council crews will pack up tools and prepare to reopen the area to the public on Saturday 24 December, before returning in January for some finishing touches.
Project engineer George Workman said crews will return after the Christmas break to install more signage and extend the footpath to Observation Avenue.
"We will also asphalt the car park and change the existing turning area into parking," Mr Workman said.
READ MORE:
In the meantime, the lookout will be safe and ready to use as of Saturday, December 24.
Mr Workman was excited to see people enjoy the new viewing deck Council crews designed and built.
"It's fully accessible with ramps and enough space to fit 100 people," Mr Workman said.
"Later next year, we'll be able to include Observation Point as a bookable venue for weddings or special occasions. It's truly a spectacular spot; we can't wait to see people soaking up the views and enjoying the different spaces.
"There's seating, easy parking, plenty of shade and spots to enjoy the scenery from smaller viewing areas."
Observation Point is the northern gateway to the 14.5km Coastal Headlands Walking Trail. The trail links headlands and beaches between Batehaven and McKenzies Beach via existing natural bush tracks.
Work was progressing along the coastal trail with the project to be completed by mid-2024.
For more details and updates, visit the project's page on Council's website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.