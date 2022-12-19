Batemans Bay's Joan Rosemary Eldridge will celebrate her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.
Mrs Eldridge will celebrate the milestone with her three children, Chris, Pat and Phil, as well as her grandchildren, Megan, Shelley, Kate and Emily and her great grandchildren Scarlette, Paisley, Takodah, Dylan, Tahlia-Jane Madison and Logan.
Born in England, Mrs Eldridge arrived in Melbourne with her late husband, Sid, where they owned various businesses.
In the 1980s, the couple moved to Batemans Bay where they lived in Malua Bay and Nelligan before finally settling in Surfside.
After settling in the Eurobodalla, Mrs Eldridge became a keen bowler, and according to her granddaughter, Megan, a keen sewer and gardener, while also being a member of the CWA and the Catalina Singers Choir.
"[She was] a keen baker who used to delight her grandchildren with lot's of yummy cakes and cookies," Megan said.
At Christmas, Mrs Eldridge would also bake a homemade plum pudding, according to Megan.
Mrs Eldridge would also do a lot off travelling with her husband, Sid, travelling right around Australia towing a caravan.
"Joan has lived a rich, full life," Megan said.
Despite her large family being scattered right around Australia, Megan assures they will all be celebrating Mrs Eldridge's 100th birthday on Christmas day and plans to bring the family together to celebrate in person once it can be arranged in the new year.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
