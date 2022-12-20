Not sure how to celebrate the end of 2022? The Moruya Waterfront Hotel has you covered. On Saturday, December 31, the 'Waterfront' will be holding a party as we enter into 2023. With over five hours of live music, drinks, food and dancing, there is no better way to say bye to 2022. Tickets can be purchased for the event which kicks off at 6.00pm from the Humantix.com website, starting from $45.00. This is an over 18 event.