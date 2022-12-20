Bell's Carnival
Corrigan's Beach Park
It's Christmas time, which means Bell's Carnival is back in Batemans Bay. From December 26, to January 26, come and enjoy a night out (weather permitting) with rides such as the lightning fast Thunderbolt, or slide down the Giant Slide or perhaps you're brave enough to take on the incredibly tall No Limit. Running from 7.00pm to 10.00pm every night, tickets can be purchased for rides separately, or a $50.00 wristband can be purchased for unlimited rides the entire night (No Limit and Bungee Trampolines not included in wrist band).
Gutless Wonder Tour
Bay Pavilions
Are you after a laugh? Then this is the event for you. Comedian Daniel Connell is bringing his sell-out show to Batemans Bay for one night only. On Friday, December 23, come along to the Bay Pavilions to watch the award-nominated stand-up comedian partake in his observational humour. Tickets for the show which runs from 8.00pm onward can be purchased on the Ticketsearch.com website for $26.00.
New Years Eve Party
Moruya Waterfront Hotel
Not sure how to celebrate the end of 2022? The Moruya Waterfront Hotel has you covered. On Saturday, December 31, the 'Waterfront' will be holding a party as we enter into 2023. With over five hours of live music, drinks, food and dancing, there is no better way to say bye to 2022. Tickets can be purchased for the event which kicks off at 6.00pm from the Humantix.com website, starting from $45.00. This is an over 18 event.
Trivia Night
Batemans Bay Soldiers Club
Gather together a team and Join Trivia master Aaron in the Soldiers Club on Tuesday, December 27 for some trivia. This great free to play format includes multiple fun rounds including General Knowledge, Music, Current events and a topic round that changes each week. With no restriction on team numbers, come along and win some great prizes, like the $100 first place prize. This event runs from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.
READ MORE:
Dumpling Night
Mami's Bar, Batemans Bay
Do you like bars? Do you like dumplings? Then 'Dumpling Night' at Mami's Bar in Batemans Bay is perfect for you. On Wednesday, December 28, come along to enjoy some $17.00 bowls of home made, delicious dumplings. This is not a nightly occurrence at Mami's Bar, so come along from 4.00pm to 10.00pm and enjoy some dumplings. Mami's cocktails match perfectly with the homemade dumplings, and the music creates a vibe perfect for a night out.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.