The Batemans Bay Evening View Club is celebrating a successful year of fundraising for The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
That was according to Club publicity officer Annette Hazell, who said the group was able to achieve this goal by holding raffles and other local events.
"This year we have been able to increase our sponsorship of students in the Smith Family Learning for Life Program and also contribute more to other packs for the disadvantaged students," Ms Hazell said.
"We are now sponsoring six students and part sponsor our regional student and we also donated $500 to the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal.
"We have had guest speakers from WIRES, the RFS and the Photographic Club. Our Soup and Sandwich Luncheon was a fun social event and the Pamper Auction raised over $500. We have had Bunnings BBQ's and the Bunnings market days and evenings, which are always well supported," she said.
Ms Hazell said another highlight of 2022 was the various guest speakers at the Club's monthly meetings.
"We also celebrate our members' birthdays each month and we have trivia games and fun times," she said.
"The raffle for the rug crocheted by VIEW Club member Tracey was another great success."
Santa dropped in for a visit at the group's December meeting on Wednesday, December 7.
"We had presents and it was a fun time for members and guests," Ms Hazell said.
"We also celebrated birthdays for December and January and our president Julie gave Deb, Annette and Doreen a birthday chocolate."
On Thursday, December 8 the group held a stall at the Bunnings Christmas Market night alongside other local community groups.
The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club and the next meeting will be on Wednesday, February 8. It's at 6pm and costs $25, which includes a meal and the meeting.
"Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life," Ms Hazell said.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Jenny on 0429 726 630.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
