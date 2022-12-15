Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay VIEW Club looks back on 'successful' 2022

Updated December 16 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 8:00am
Batemans Bay VIEW Club president Julie with birthday girls Deb, Annette and Doreen. Photo supplied.

The Batemans Bay Evening View Club is celebrating a successful year of fundraising for The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.

