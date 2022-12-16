2022 for Batemans Bay Evening View Club

The Batemans Bay Evening View Club had a successful year in 2022 fundraising for The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
Our main focus has been fundraising through our raffles, Pamper night auction, Bunnings BBQ's and Soup and Sandwich Luncheon but we have also had our monthly meetings with guest speakers, trivia games and fun times.
The raffle for the rug crocheted by member Tracey was a great success.
At our December meeting on December 7, Santa presented as a fun time for members and guests. We also celebrated birthdays for December and January and President Julie gave Deb, Annette and Doreen a birthday chocolate. On December 8 we had a stall at the Bunnings Christmas Market night where local community groups were invited to have a stall.
This year we have been able to increase our sponsorship of students in the Smith Family Learning for Life Program and also contribute more to other packs for the disadvantaged students. We are now sponsoring six students and part sponsor our regional student and also we donated $500 to the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal.
We have had guest speakers from WIRES, the RFS and the Photographic Club. Our Soup and Sandwich Luncheon was a fun social event and the Pamper Action raised over $500. We have had Bunnings BBQ's and the Bunnings Market Days and Evening and these are always well supported.
As well as guest speakers at our monthly meetings we celebrate any member's birthdays in that month. The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday February 8 2023 at the Soldiers Club at 6.00 pm for 6.30 pm at a cost of $25 for a meal and the meeting.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join everyone and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Jenny on 0429 726 630.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education.
The Batemans Bay Evening view Club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
