Beyond the climate change and carbon storage benefits of forest protection, there are many other reasons why native forests should no longer be logged. One of these is the elevated fire severity problems created by logging - which endangers people's lives and property. Forests are more flammable for up to 70 years after they are logged and regenerated, with the elevated fire severity created by logging adding to further carbon emissions. However, it is also critical to understand that even in the event of major wildfires, most of the carbon still remains in a burnt forest. A careful study of forests before and after the 2009 Black Saturday wildfires in Victoria showed that just 6-14 per cent of the total carbon stock was lost - the remaining carbon stayed in the forest.