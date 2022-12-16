Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Opinion

Stopping native forest logging is the only way to meet our net zero targets

By David Lindenmayer, Brendan Mackey, Heather Keith
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Failure to properly protect forests makes no environmental sense nor any economic sense. Picture Shutterstock

While there are many sources of emissions, it is only native forests that can remove carbon from the atmosphere at the scale and time required. Protecting and restoring native forests is a critical mitigation action if Australia is to meet its net zero emissions targets within the critical one to three decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.