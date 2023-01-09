If the walls of Zorba Waterfront Motel on the Batemans Bay foreshore could speak, they would describe watching a tourism town appear around them and of thousands of visiting guests from all around the world. They would talk of a certain long-lost lover arriving in 1975 and moving straight in. They would talk of upgrades to the foreshore, Orient Street, two new bridges and three internal renovations. Most of all, they would talk of four generations of the Diacomihalis family, who have owned and operated the motel since it first opened its doors on December 18, 1972.