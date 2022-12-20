Due to the rental crisis shelters across the region are being overwhelmed by animal surrenders.
Clare Hooper is president and welfare officer at the Eurobodalla branch of Animal Welfare League NSW.
She says the the majority of animals being surrendered are by people who live in rented homes.
"All of a sudden they're told that they've got to move and they can't find anything that will accept a dog," Ms Hooper said.
However, in other states and territories, rules have recently changed to make it easier for tenants to keep pets in rental homes.
Ms Hooper wants Eurobodalla residents to take this opportunity to change the laws around keeping pets in rental homes.
"It would mean that owners will have to apply for a permit to refuse a dog," she said.
"I'm trying to get as many people as possible to fill out this survey."
Ms Hooper said her volunteers are overwhelmed and burnt out.
"They are inundated by animals right now," she said.
"I had to make the decision to say that we're not going to keep carrying on like this."
In a post via the group's Facebook page Ms Hooper announced the Animal Welfare League NSW - Eurobodalla Branch was "over capacity".
"We have no more carers and we are not accepting any more animals until at least the New Year," she said.
"Please remember we are all volunteers and we also don't have a shelter, we care for the animals in our own homes."
According to Ms Hooper the group has about 50 volunteers "on paper" but only 10 of those are active volunteers.
"I do have a list of carers and they are wonderful people that come forward and say that they would like to help. However, because of the demographic of the area I've got dogs like bull mastiffs and rottweiler cross keplies, and these carers are simply not strong enough."
Ms Hooper said the problem was not a lack of carers. She said it was due to volunteer fatigue.
"And it's not just us," Ms Hooper said.
"I know that our shelter up at Kemps Creek is completely full. They're just not going out the door. They're coming in but they're not going out. It's terrible."
However, Ms Hooper was proud of the group's less than three per cent euthanasier rate.
"We won't euthanase unless there is a huge behavioural problem or unless the animal is very, very sick," she said.
"Less than three per cent is pretty good compared to other places. However, these animals have to go somewhere."
There is currently a nine-month waitlist to surrender a dog to Kemps Creek and the Animal Welfare League NSW - Eurobodalla Branch is caring for 12 kittens, four adult cats, 12 puppies and four adult dogs.
"It's not just the rental crisis, a lot of it has to do with the shelters becoming backed up," Ms Hooper said.
"People haven't got the money to take on a new pup, people haven't got the money to take on a second dog, and if it's a case of feeding your children or feeding your dog you surrender your dog."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
