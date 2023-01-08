A Year 10 student's artwork will tour the state before adorning the walls of Westmead Children's Hospital after being selected in a state-wide competition.
St Peter's student Sophie Heslop's painting 'Sprinkler Fun' was selected in the NSW Government's Operation Art Touring Exhibition.
The competition is open to students from Kindergarten to Year 10 across NSW. The exhibition selects the top 50 entries to tour around the state, being displayed in Cowra, Bowral, Wollongong and Maitland before ending up as a permanent addition to the Westmead Children's Hospital collection.
The theme for the 2023 tour saw artists trying to make something reminiscent of happiness.
Sophie thought about the innocence of childhood, and how children are so content and happy in so many situations.
Of the more than 650 entries state-wide, Sophie's acrylic painting of two children running through a sprinkler in summer was selected in the top 50.
"I didn't give them faces so when you look at it, you can imagine your face in it and experience what they are experiencing," she said.
"It is great imagining that it will hopefully make people feel better."
At the exhibition opening, people told Sophie her work reminded them of their childhood. One woman started becoming quite emotional looking at the piece.
"It was really nice to hear I actually made people feel good with my art," she said. "That's the most special thing to me."
Sophie hopes to one day become an art therapist.
"It feels like I've started doing that," she said.
"I actually made someone feel good with art, and wow - maybe I can actually do this."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
