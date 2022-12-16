Man sentenced in relation to 'vigilante-style' crimes

A Paddington man has been sentenced for what the court heard were "vigilante-style" crimes.
Ned Hajdukovic, 32, appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on December 19 and pleaded guilty to two charges of stalking and intimidating intending to cause fear of harm, entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence and aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence.
According to documents tendered to the court, Hajdukovic entered a home in Catalina via the open side gate and intimidated the occupant in an incident on May 2. The documents said he shouted at and threatened the victim.
Later that day, according to the documents, Hajdukovic intimidated another victim when he chanced upon him in the street. Hajdukovic used his own vehicle to follow the victim's car for a while, before pulling up beside the victim's vehicle.
READ MORE:
The documents said a verbal argument began. At one moment, Hajdukovic threatened to "crack your f*****g skull open".
The court documents said Hajdukovic again chanced on the second victim on May 7 when he saw them entering a service station in Batehaven. Hajdukovic followed the victim into the store, again exchanging verbal insults.
Hajdukovic was arrested on May 9.
His lawyer Lisa Stone said while the crimes were "nasty and frightening", Hajdukovic had been provoked by the theft of more than $750 worth of tools and equipment from his home by one of the victims.
She said Hajdukovic had received multiple phone calls and texts from the victim, including one that said "F*** you, you p***y".
DPP lawyer Alistair Tonks said the law didn't permit "vigilante-style" offences.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Hajdukovic had to learn to deal with his anger.
He sentenced Hajdukovic to a two year community corrections order. He was fined $4000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.