The ultimate school holiday guide to the Eurobodalla

Create colourful and creative rock art as well as painting Christmas wreath images onto acrylic paper. Tickets required via Eventbrite.
For more than 50 years, Bells Family Carnival has been visiting Batemans Bay in summer. There's rides, carnival ally and festival food such as chip on a stick.
Join Elder Patricia Ellis on an experiential tour including a traditional smoking ceremony, foraging for bush tucker, learning about bush medicine and ancient sustainability practices and more.
New Years Eve Free Family Fireworks. Bring a rug, sit on the grass and watch the sky light up.
New Years Eve Free Family Fireworks at Corrigans Cove. Bring a rug, sit on the grass and watch the sky light up.
Enjoy a feast and dance into the night with DJ James. Tickets essential.
Don your best hat and watch local jockeys and visitors from afar race it out on the track.
Join Elder Lynne Thomas on an experiential tour including a traditional smoking ceremony, foraging for bush tucker, learning about bush medicine and ancient sustainability practices and more.
Hundreds and thousands of LEGO bricks shaped into buildings, monsters, planes and landscapes. There's also tables to let your own creativity run wild.
Cartoonist Trevor Neville covers basic drawing and illustration techniques, step-by-step tips, and handy hints to making paper come to life with characters. Whether kids are just starting out or already have a passion for drawing, they'll have fun creating their own cartoons to take home.
Children can create a LEGO build themselves or try our weekly challenge. They'll build with other children and can display their finished works at the library. LEGO is supplied - all kids need is fun and creativity! For children aged six to 12. Bookings required.
Bring family, friends and a picnic dinner to enjoy a special outdoor performance of musical magic featuring local performers.
Archery, bubble soccer, ping pong, live street art, skateboard art and a DJ at a day focussed on connecting youth and families with local community service providers through sport, music and art.
Free Learn to Skate classes for beginners to intermediate skaters aged six and up with equipment provided. Bookings essential.
Equine experiential learning for girls aged 8 to 15 years, building relationships and resilience.
Comedians Peter Green, Michelle Betts, Michelle Van Look and Rob Andrews. Tickets required
The production by Wayfarers Australia includes singing and music and promises great fun for children 12 years and under. Bookings required.
Future scientists will make lava lamps, volcanos, racing turtles and catapults - with each experiment teaching lessons of chemistry, physics, or engineering. Fun for kids aged six to 12 years. Bookings required.
The Red Cross Pillowcase Program helps children prepare for, cope with, and respond to an emergency as well as building their stress management skills.
Each child is given a pillowcase to decorate and take home, to start their own personal emergency kit. Suitable for children aged eight to 10. Bookings required.
A fun-filled family outtdoor day for children aged 0 to 12 years, including nature-based craft, a discovery walk and singalong.
Every child will receive an activity pack brimming with things to do and morning tea will be provided. Bookings essential through Eventbrite.
A free afternoon screening of Babe.
Raiders vs Bulldogs. Tickets essential at Eventbrite.
February 12 from 1:30pm.
Got something we could add? Email us at editor.baypost@austcommunitymedia.com.au
