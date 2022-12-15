The long wait is over for recent high school graduates across the shire, with HSC ATAR results released online on December 15.
The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) ranks students relative to each other, with the top score being 99.95 - a ranking in the top .05 per cent of the cohort.
Where the release of the ATAR in previous years has been crucial and stressful, more and more universities are issuing early entry offers to students, regardless of their marks.
Carroll College's highest achiever Chris Usher said receiving his ATAR of 95.10 was anti-climactic.
Chris had already accepted an early entry offer and enrolled to study a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Scholar) Majoring in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wollongong before the HSC exams began. It was an unconditional offer based off his Year 11 academic results.
"I don't think many people really valued the ATAR this year," Chris said.
"To get it didn't really matter that much."
Chris said he relaxed after accepting the offer, and wasn't too worried about sitting the HSC exams, nor about finding out the results.
Chris is not alone, and said nearly everyone else he knew graduating Year 12 had already accepted an early entry offer prior to the HSC exams.
"Universities seem happy to give out early entries," he said.
"I could have got any ATAR and still got in."
Chris is looking forward to the independence of university, and the opportunity to study more in depth, specialist topics. He hopes to pursue working in renewable energy.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
