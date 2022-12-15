Awesome Christmas presents don't have to cost you a fortune. Just ask the McMahon family from Mossy Point.
The McMahons are regular visitors at the council's Surf Beach Buy Back Shop, and have a family tradition of gifting recycled, upcycled or handmade presents each Christmas.
In the lead up to Christmas 2022, they scored a trolley-full of Christmas presents for $50, and a free bag of mulch.
"It's our family tradition to only give presents that are recycled or something we've made," Lyn McMahon said.
Lyn loves to find tiles and materials for mosaics, while Jeff finds quirky things to upcycle.
It's not just about a bargain or interesting finds, but also spending quality time with loved ones exploring the shop.
From bikes that look brand new to quirky baby highchairs, there's all sorts of second-hand treasures at Surf Beach, Moruya and Brou waste facility Buy Back Shops.
Council staff re-stock the shop each day with pre-loved items.
Casual shop attendant Nathan Cullen was amazed by the things people chucked out.
"There's brand new car parts and new blinds, even an electronic safe still in its packaging," he said.
"There's a lot of fishing rods, surfboards and building materials which are all fast sellers."
If you feel some items you're taking to the tip could have a second life, mention it at the weighbridge.
Get in quick, the Surf Beach Buy Back Shop will be closed between Monday December 26 and Wednesday January 4. For opening hours and fees, visit the council's website.
With visitors arriving for the summer holidays, delays at the council's waste facilities are expected. Please leave plenty of extra time when visiting, especially at the council's busiest facility at Surf Beach.
