Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Male cane toad spotted on south coast was probably a hitch-hiker

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
December 15 2022 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cane toad spotted in Tathra on Monday has been identified as male. Picture by Michael Healey.

A cane toad spotted in Tathra this week is one of only four recorded sightings on the south coast since 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.