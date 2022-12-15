Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Adam Marshall jailed after police chase through Batemans Bay

Updated December 15 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Batemans Bay man Adam Marshall jailed after being pulled from Clyde River while hiding from police.

A Batemans Bay man pulled from the Clyde River while running and hiding from police has been jailed.

