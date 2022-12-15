A Batemans Bay man pulled from the Clyde River while running and hiding from police has been jailed.
Adam Robert Marshall, 33, appeared via video link from custody in Batemans Bay Local Court on December 12.
He pleaded guilty to possessing a prescribed restricted substance, resisting a police officer in the execution of duty, possessing a prohibited drug, unlawfully obtaining goods, having custody of a knife in a public place and not obeying directions of police.
According to documents tendered to the court, Marshall was driving a Holden commodore ute south along the Princes Highway, north of Batemans Bay around 1:50pm on December 5.
When police signalled for the vehicle to stop, the commodore sped up and tried to lose police, however officers were able to maintain sight of the car.
The documents said Marshall parked on Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, where he yelled "I'm gone" at police before running in the direction of Orient Street.
READ MORE:
The documents said Marshall ran through a group of onlookers on the Batemans Bay promenade.
The papers said Marshall, in an attempt to hide from police, jumped into the Clyde River near a pontoon.
The documents said police dragged Marshall from the water and back to shore, where he began kicking and thrashing, trying to resist arrest. Officers were eventually able to handcuff Marshall just 50 metres from the Bay Post office.
When police returned to the parked commodore, they found two buds of cannabis, a knife with a 10 centimetre blade, two factory reset iPhones and an HP laptop, according to the documents. A later search of Marshall revealed a bag of Suboxone hidden in his pants.
Marshall's lawyer Lisa Stone said he "just freaked out," when the police signalled for him to pull over.
The documents said Marshall was under two bail applications when the incident occurred. One of the conditions included having to reside in Revesby.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Marshall's history and the fact the crimes were committed while Marshall was on bail left him no option but to sentence Marshall to jail time.
Marshall was fined a total of $2000 and sentenced for eight months in prison with a non-parole period of three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.