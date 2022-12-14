The Canberra Raiders are coming to Moruya for an NRL pre-season friendly.
The Raiders will take on the Canterbury Bulldogs at Ack Weyman Oval, Moruya in their first 2023 pre-season friendly.
The Raiders were initially looking to play on the South Coast following the 2019/2020 bushfires, however the COVID Pandemic prevented the match from happening until now.
Ack Weyman, after whom the oval is named, was a Moruya Sharks Rugby League legend and was involved with the Raiders as staff for several seasons. His son, and another Moruya Rugby League legend, Michael Weyman began his NRL career with the Canberra Raiders in 2003 as Raider #240.
Ack Weyman sadly passed away in 2019 but has been immortalised at the venue alongside his son, with statues of both Ack and Michael at the ground in Moruya.
Raiders CEO Don Furner said the Raiders were looking forward to playing their home trial match in a regional setting.
"We've been hoping to take a match to the South Coast for the past three years" Mr Furner said.
"Thankfully we now get to take one to our regional catchment on the south coast and it's fitting that we take the game to Moruya where the Weyman family come from."
The game will kick off at Ack Weyman Oval at 3:55pm on February 12.
Proceeds will go to Group 16 clubs.
The match is funded by the NSW Government and supported by Eurobodalla Shire Council.
