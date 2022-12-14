A Batemans Bay business has won an internal international award for exceptional customer service.
The nbn Batemans Bay Community Hub team were awarded the 'Field Team Client Engagement Award' at the 2022 DKSH Smollan Field Marketing Awards.
nbn contracts third party supplier Crossmark to supply the services in Batemans Bay, and DKSH Smollan Field Marketing is Crossmark's parent company.
The team from Batemans Bay were selected from more than 8000 full time DKSH Smollan Field Marketing employees stretching across south east Asia for the award.
Head of nbn Local NSW Tom O'Dea said he was thrilled the team were recognised for their efforts in helping lift the digital capability of the local community.
"The team have worked tirelessly to serve customers and empower them to use technology and their own devices, including older Australians, people with disabilities and the Indigenous community," he said.
"In an increasingly digital age more-and-more things are progressing to online. It's important members of our community, who may not be as technologically literate, can still be able to do the things we may take for granted; whether that is paying bills, online shopping, or something as relatively simple as video calling family and friends."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
