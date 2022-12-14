Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

nbn Batemans Bay Community Hub awarded for exceptional customer service

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:08am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay Community Hub. Picture supplied.

A Batemans Bay business has won an internal international award for exceptional customer service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.