5 new footpaths fill missing links to key locations

Eurobodalla Shire Council has secured funding for five new footpaths.
The council secured $1,350,000 of state money through the Get NSW Active Program. It will be supplemented by $65,000 from the council.
Council's director of infrastructure Tony Swallow said the footpaths would improve safety and accessible at key pedestrian areas in the shire.
"These paths are important links that improve safety, accessibility and social outcomes, and encourage walking and cycling for leisure, health and commuting," Mr Swallow said.
The five new paths are:
For more information about pathways in Eurobodalla, visit the council's parking, pathways and traffic webpage.
