Dr David Rivett at Batemans Bay Medical Centre is warning residents to not be complacent about COVID-19.
His voice is just one from the medical community spanning the Eurobodalla, Southern Tablelands, Highlands, and Shoalhaven, warning people to take care at social gatherings over the Christmas period.
To 4pm on Thursday, December 8 there was 734 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the South NSW Health District, 2753 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District and, 4827 cases in the South Western Sydney Health District.
By local government area that was 133 cases in the Eurobodalla, 94 in Goulburn Mulwaree, 999 in the Shoalhaven and 621 in the Wingecarribee.
"I don't think people are aware that it's probably the highest peak that we've had at this point in time," Dr Rivett said.
"Hospital admissions are are taking off again and we're getting lots of patients who are over 70 coming in for antiviral drugs, and lots of people reporting to us that their family members have got COVID-19."
He says Eurobodalla residents are no longer taking the pandemic seriously.
"I think people have let the ball drop on their vaccinations," Dr Rivett said.
"A lot of people haven't had both of their booster shots, so we encourage everybody to make sure their boosters are up-to-date. And if you're over 70 have some RATs [rapid antigen tests] at home."
Dr Rivett said people who test positive to COVID-19 must phone their general practitioner [GP] immediately for the "antiviral drugs that have been shown to save lives and hospital admissions".
That's for anyone over the age of 70. However, Dr Rivett further reminded people who are over 50 with two serious medical conditions that they also qualify for antiviral medications.
"If you're over 30 and you're an ATSI [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander] patient and you have two health conditions you also qualify for the antiviral medications," he said.
"If you're in doubt ring your GP and see if you qualify for the antivirals but they're certainly a help."
There are reports circulating that COVID-19 has changed since the start of the pandemic and people have less to fear from the current strain. However, Dr Rivett said this is due to immunity.
"There's much better immunity because most people have had at least two vaccinations, and hopefully people are having their third and fourth," he said.
"So the immunity too is much better in the community, and when we look at the blood test screening for people who say they've never had COVID-19, roughly half of those have had it without ever being aware of it."
This tells Dr Rivett that the general immunity in the community is better than it was.
"However it's a funny virus and once you've had it once you can get it again and again and again," he said.
"I'm seeing patients now that are getting it for the fourth time so if you've had it before, it's not like having rubella where you get life-long immunity, this virus keeps coming around and around and around in different iterations and mutations, and you're likely to keep getting it."
Dr Isabella Hawke at Goulburn Medical Centre has been a doctor for 32 years. She is a senior GP in Goulburn and a lecturer at the ANU Medical School.
Dr Hawke is also very concerned by community complacency in relation to the pandemic and COVID-19.
"I'm very experienced and well qualified with vaccines and I'm obviously a qualified COVID-19 vaccinator. In my whole career as a doctor I've never known such opposition to preventative treatment and preventative measures," Dr Hawke said.
"Just as how this COVID-19 has morphed into less serious varieties it could just as easily morph into more deadly varieties in time for autumn so we need to be vigilant to maintain protective measures and to uphold our vaccine status."
Both Dr Hawke and Dr Rivett say those planning social gatherings over the Christmas period should be up to date with their booster shots. And it's not too late to get a booster shot before gathering socially over the Christmas period.
"If you want to get together wear your mask over the next few weeks because you don't want to be the one who takes it to the rest of your family," Dr Rivett said.
"You don't want to see Grandma demising because you've bought COVID-19 to the Christmas party."
Dr Rivett said large family gatherings should take place outdoors.
"So that you're separated and not closed-in as much because you're all going to have your masks off eating and drinking," he said.
"The bigger the area the better and the more flowing air there is the better. If you can get a bit of a breeze flowing through it's much safer than being inside together."
Of the vaccine program, Dr Hawke said stressed that anybody who is immunocompromised should have a fifth dose.
That group includes people with bone marrow diseases, blood cancers or cancers in the last five years to 12 months.
"People who are about to, or who have been through chemotherapy, should have a fifth dose," Dr Hawke said.
"I'm identifying lots of people that haven't had their fifth dose because they were unaware of it. A fifth dose is really important for the immunocompromised and with diseases such as leukemias, bone marrow diseases, severe auto-immune diseases, and people who are on immunosuppressive medications. If they're in doubt they should discuss it with their doctor."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
