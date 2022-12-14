Visitors excited to experience Yuin cultural tourism

A series of free Yuin cultural experiences is sowing the seeds for a vibrant new drawcard to bring visitors from far and wide to the Far South Coast.
The Connect to Country program of 14 activities over December and January is being coordinated by luxury tour business Southbound Escapes, thanks to a $34,490 grant from the NSW government and Eurobodalla Shire Council through the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
It kicks off on Saturday, December 17, with didgeridoo and dance performances, an Aboriginal art workshop and a cultural tour cruise on Wagonga Inlet.
Other activities include story telling, walks on country, bush tucker and medicine talk, e-bike tour and dance and basket weaving workshops.
A host of highly regarded First Nations Elders, Traditional Owners and Knowledge Holders designed the program and are delivering it.
READ ALSO:
Sally Bouckley, Southbound Escapes director and operator of the Narooma Visitor Information Centre, is passionate about promoting the region's ancient culture through First Nations products and experiences.
This partly reflects her own experience of holidaying in the area for 30 years and being oblivious to its heritage.
"You have all these Christmas visitors coming every year and doing the same thing and they don't know the culture exists," she said.
However, within 48 hours of bookings opening, the free cultural tours are almost full.
"It is a real testament that people really want to experience these things."
The Connect to Country website shows how many places are available and also has a waiting list.
Southbound Escapes is collecting the data so that eventually it can put interested people in touch with its eight First Nations partners.
Further down the track it intends listing the businesses on online travel agents (OTAs) including Big Red Group, Klook, TripAdvisor and, most importantly, Welcome to Country, a highly-targeted not-for-profit with exceptional marketing.
"This is a long-term project to help increase bookings as the product is developed with the help of the Department of Primary Industries.
"This is the first of baby steps," Ms Bouckley said.
Ms Bouckley said that research from Destination NSW shows that cultural tourists are bigger spenders than other visitors while on holiday.
"Obviously that is so important for the region."
Combined with the region's amazing art galleries including Bega's South East Centre for Contemporary Art, Ms Bouckley said there was potential for the Far South Coast to become a drawcard for so much more than its beaches and stunning natural beauty.
Additionally, as more people learn how First Nations people look after the country "that is really valuable information to keep the country healthy".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.