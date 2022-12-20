Stylish and clever design

"This home is way more than meets the eye," said agent Dawn Mason.
First off, it has been "fully renovated from top to bottom and tastefully converted into two separate dwellings."
As such, the versatile floorplan will make dual occupancy easy to accomplish, or you can simply make the most of everything as one large home.
"Upstairs consists of a luxurious three bedroom home with a stunning bathroom, a large open plan living and kitchen overlooking the suburb of Surf Beach."
Additionally, "the front balcony brings the outside in with long front windows but being perched high on the block, gives you privacy."
To keep everyone fed, "the brand new kitchen with large central island bench has been stylishly designed with plenty of storage and bench space."
You'll also find that it has been "lined in fashionable subway tiles and includes all brand new appliances."
To keep everyone clean, the updated main bathroom offers generous proportions. It "feels like a luxury hotel."
Meanwhile, the "internal stairs to downstairs lead to the laundry and a second bathroom and can be easily separated between floors."
Speaking of downstairs, this is "its own two bedroom home with a brand new stylish kitchen, a luxurious bathroom and internal access to the garage".
Other great features of the property include an elevated position, a low-maintenance tiered backyard, air-conditioning and new flooring throughout.
"This home will make a great investment, even better holiday house, or an ideal home for a large family."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.