A public tip-off has led to the seizing of an illegal mesh fishing net hidden in Batemans Marine Park.
Officers from NSW DPI Fisheries received information from the public which led to finding the net on the Clyde River on December 12.
The informant had encountered the net when it became tangled in their prop. The immediately reported it to the Fishers Watch Phoneline.
The 200 metre mesh net was hidden below the surface and had no visible floats. When the DPI officers found the net, it contained a large quantity of fish, stingrays, and a cormorant.
READ MORE:
Officers were able to remove the net and return many of the fish back to the water alive.
Illegal and unattended nets and traps can be especially harmful to the environment, as they are able to continue catching and killing animals as long as they are in the water.
To report illegal fishing or abandoned gear call the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or report online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.