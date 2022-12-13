AUCTIONEER M. E. Ryan, of Runnyford reports the sale on Saturday last of 137 acres of land - 10 acres of cultivation, the balance being grass land - with cottage and out-buildings in the Estate of James Austin (deceased) at Mosquito Creek to Mr. James Austin, junr., for £300. Store cows and bullocks averaged 30s per head.
THE officers of the Moruya Golf Club for 1923 are: Dr. Quilter, President; Messrs. C. Carter, Hon. Sec.; P. H. Mills, Hon. Treasurer. The other members of the Club at present are: Rev. Father McCormack, Dr. Cutler, Messrs. J. Quilter, Roger, Shepherd, and the associate members are Mesdames Cutler, Quilter, Misses
Jermyn, Mills and Quilter. Visitors to Moruya who are golf players are cordially invited to try the links, which have been done up and are in good order for the Xmas holidays.
POLLING for the Federal election to-day (Saturday). Every elector should not fail to record his or her vote.
THE exhibition given by the Australian Buckjumping Show on Monday night was undoubtedly the best of its kind ever seen here. The 15 bucking horses and bullocks, a trick mule and four riders giving their large audience an excellent and clean performance. Much amusement was created by the local riders, Ernie Jeffery, Willie Constable, A. Staunton and Jockey Higgins in their riding of the bullock. The balance riding of Lyn Coppin, in a style of his own on this animal caused no end of hilarity.
NAROOMA - (From our Correspondent.) Things are looking up at Narooma, extensive additions to J. P. Hyland's Hotel are nearing completion, ready for the heavy demand for accommodation through the forthcoming season. Another step upwards has been reached by the installation of electric lighting plants in both the Narooma Hotel and Ocean House Boarding Establishment, and also at Costin's Store.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. www.mdhs.org.au
