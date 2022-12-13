THE exhibition given by the Australian Buckjumping Show on Monday night was undoubtedly the best of its kind ever seen here. The 15 bucking horses and bullocks, a trick mule and four riders giving their large audience an excellent and clean performance. Much amusement was created by the local riders, Ernie Jeffery, Willie Constable, A. Staunton and Jockey Higgins in their riding of the bullock. The balance riding of Lyn Coppin, in a style of his own on this animal caused no end of hilarity.

