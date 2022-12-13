Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 Years ago: cottage on 10 acres sells for 300 pounds

Updated December 14 2022 - 10:04am, first published 8:49am
Members of the Moruya Golf Club as pictured in the early 1920s. Picture supplied.

AUCTIONEER M. E. Ryan, of Runnyford reports the sale on Saturday last of 137 acres of land - 10 acres of cultivation, the balance being grass land - with cottage and out-buildings in the Estate of James Austin (deceased) at Mosquito Creek to Mr. James Austin, junr., for £300. Store cows and bullocks averaged 30s per head.

