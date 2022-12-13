Councillors vote to sell land to help housing crisis

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors have unanimously voted to sell some council-owned land to support the supply of additional housing in the shire.
At the council meeting on December 13, the councillors passed a motion approving the respective purchase and sale of two different lots of land in Moruya to be used for housing, if a suitable price could be agreed upon.
Mayor Mat Hatcher thanked the councillors for their commitment to making decisions to ease the housing crisis.
"This council - we have proven and shown that at every moment we get to do something about the housing issue, we will do it," Cr Hatcher said.
READ MORE:
The motion is in relation to two different sites in Moruya which must remain confidential until the sale has taken place to ensure the council reaches the best possible deal for ratepayers.
It is proposed the council look to sell land at one of the sites to adjourning private land owners which will help better provide housing on the site.
For the second site, it is proposed the council look to purchase land neighboring their existing property. If a purchase deal cannot be negotiated, it is proposed the council look to sell the land.
Cr Alison Worthington said the motion was a "little nugget of somewhere the council has this opportunity to act".
"If it's appropriate that we can contribute to something in the housing space by being flexible on whether this is a land purchase or sale, to somehow accommodate more housing availability and diversity in our community, we are prepared to do so," she said.
The councillors voted to delegate the general manager to conclude negotiations.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.