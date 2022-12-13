Councillors vote to sell land to help housing crisis

Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla councillors voted to sell council-owned land to increase housing supply

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 10:30am
Eurobodalla Shire Councillors have unanimously voted to sell some council-owned land to support the supply of additional housing in the shire.

