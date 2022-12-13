Man sentenced over drug supply charges following Eden arrest

A Victorian man found driving with drugs in his system and a collection of drugs in his car in Eden has been sentenced.
Tom Richard Brockley, 37, from Ferny Creek, Victoria did not appear, but was represented by his lawyer Lisa Stone in Batemans Bay Local Court on December 12.
Ms Stone submitted pleas on Brockley's behalf of guilty to five counts of supplying prohibited drugs, possessing a prohibited drug, driving a motor vehicle with illicit drug present in oral fluid and dealing with the proceeds of crime less than $100,000 before Magistrate Doug Dick.
According to documents tendered to the court, Brockley has been charged 96 times in Victoria, primarily in relation to drug offences.
The documents said Brockley was pulled over by police on Imlay Street, Eden on May 14 after officers saw the car swerving over double dividing lines.
The court papers said the officers performed a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result for cocaine and methamphetamine.
The papers said the officers searched Brockley's Skoda vehicle and found a yellow pelican case wrapped in a jumper under the passenger's seat in the vehicle. Within the case the officers found lots of empty clear resealable bags, and many bags containing substances later tests confirmed were drugs. There was also $5860 in cash. The court documents said the nature of the contents, with empty bags, cash and drugs, suggested a drug supply operation.
The court papers said police found a satchel in the compartment of the rear passenger side door which also contained drugs.
The documents said Brockley admitted to owning both the pelican box and the satchel, but denied knowing their contents.
The drugs included 19.39 grams of 3.4-methylenedioxymethylamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 12.78 grams of ketamine, .41 grams of N, N-Dimethyltryptamine and lysergide.
Magistrate Doug Dick charged Brockley a total of $10,000 and disqualified him from driving for three months.
Brockley was forced to forfeit the $5860.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
