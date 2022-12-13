A group of south coast hospitality workers are starting a charity to address mental health problems in the industry.
Milk Crate Foundation is the brainchild of Batemans Bay's Mami's Bar owner Bloss McClelland.
"Within hospitality there is a pretty huge mental health problem," Ms McClelland said.
"I've lost a number of friends to suicide in the last three years.
"That has been the kick starter for this."
She said hospitality workers frequently became "accidental counsellors" on the frontline.
"You get people come through on a daily basis that are telling you some pretty heavy content pretty frequently, and that does hold weight and hold space in people's lives," she said.
"Being able to debrief and decompress from all that is super important."
As the federal government announces the number of subsidised psychology appointments Australians are able to access will be halved from next year, Milk Crate Foundation wants to provide hospitality workers with a safe place to find the support they need if required.
Ms McClelland said the foundation was pushing back against the "super toxic, old school and unhealthy" mindset of "can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen" and the "nudge to just get on with it".
She hopes Milk Crate will start the conversation regarding mental health in hospitality.
The foundation hopes to provide training such as Mental Health First Aid courses equipping workers and managers with skills to help each other and themselves.
"If you ask the question, 'are you okay?' and then the answer is no, it's important that can be followed up with actual support," Ms McClelland said.
"Opening up the conversation is the most important part.
"I've never found anything like this in hospitality.
"Had I have known there was something like this 10 years ago, I absolutely would have been using it."
Milk Crate Foundation are holding an official launch party at Mossy Café on Pacific on Boxing Day from 7:30am, with V&C Foods donating milk and Guerrilla Roasters donating coffee. All proceeds from the day go to supporting Milk Crate.
Milk Crate is hoping to raise $5000 from the day.
For more information, follow @milkcratefoundation or visit milkcratefoundation.org
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
