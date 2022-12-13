Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South coast hospitality workers start Milk Crate Foundation to support mental health

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
December 13 2022 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Guerrilla Roasters founder Mat Hatcher, Mami's Bar's Chrissy Bruce, Mossy Point Cafe's general manager Dean White and Milk Crate founder Bloss McClelland.

A group of south coast hospitality workers are starting a charity to address mental health problems in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.