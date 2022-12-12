Valentino Guseli has become the first Australian to ever win a snowboarding World Cup big air event.
The Dalmeny teenager won gold at the FIS Edmonton Style Experience Big Air competition in Canada on December 10.
"I love competing in front of big crowds with a super energetic atmosphere. It's such a cool feeling having so many people there watching us ride and bringing the energy," Guseli said in an Instagram post.
The Big Air event sees competitors shoot down a single large jump, performing as many tricks as they can before landing.
Each competitor has three runs, with the highest two scores forming their final score.
The 17-year-old's second jump, a frontside double cord 1440, scored 85.50. His third jump, known as a back 1620 melon, scored 87.00.
He finished on 172.50, which put him in first.
However Guseli still had to wait to be crowned champion, with second place America's Chris Corning with one run remaining.
When Corning finished on 172.00, Guseli was crowned champion for the first time at a world cup event.
It is the third snowboarding discipline Guseli has performed in on the international stage, after competing in the halfpipe at the Olympics and two podium finishes in the slopestyle World Cup in Georgia and Switzerland.
The 17-year-old also holds the world record for the most airtime on the half pipe.
Earlier this year, Guseli claimed his second consecutive Snow Australia Junior of the Year Award.
In November, he was named NSW Young Athlete of the Year.
Guseli heads to the next World Cup event at Copper Mountain in Colorado, USA currently in first place on overall standings.
