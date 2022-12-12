There is an opportunity for locals to have a say on the plans for a new HealthOne facility in Batemans Bay.
The $20 million healthcare facility was announced in January, however a project manager and architect have now been appointed for the project.
Conrad Gargett has been appointed as the architect, and bd infrastructure as the project manager.
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the appointments were "a major milestone".
"Planning will now move to the next level, and we're inviting the community to get involved and have their say," Mr Hazzard said.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said master planning for the project was expected to be completed in mid-2023.
"Feedback and input from staff, the local community, carers and patients will be an important part of the planning process to ensure the new healthcare facility reflects the needs and values of the Batemans Bay community," Ms Taylor said.
Community members are invited to meet the project team and find out more about the healthcare facility and how to get involved at a meeting on December 13.
The meet and greet session will be held in the Batemans Bay SEARMS Meeting Room, 2 Museum Place on Tuesday December 13 from 1 to 3pm.
No RSVP is required.
To find out more about the project or how to become involved, visit hinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/batemansbayhealthone or contact the project team on 1300 391 949 or at HI-BatemansBayhealth@health.nsw.gov.au.
