The Southerly Busters have held their end of year Christmas celebration at South Durras.
The Southerly Busters are a branch of the Australian Caravan Club.
They met at the Big Four, South Durras to celebrate 2022 adventures and to plan for 2023.
Some of their adventures in 2022 included:
The biggest trip of the year was a trip to visit the Victorian Gold Fields, stopping at Glenrowan, Bendigo, Avoca and Ballarat.
Trips planned for 2023 include:
At the AGM earlier in 2022, the committee were elected as:
For more information, contact secretary Frank Hopkins on 0428 571 291 or by email at frank.hopkins@hotmail.com
