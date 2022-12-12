Ten tips to ensure your home stays tidy throughout the festive season

Say goodbye to mess this Christmas and New Years, and hello to a gorgeous home that is ready for your guest list. Picture from Shutterstock.

One of the best things you can do to get your home ready for the festive season is to spend a weekend or two giving your home a full deep clean.



Not only will cleaning top to bottom ensure that your home is sparkling for your guests, but it will also provide you with a clean slate for decorating, putting up your Christmas tree or rearranging your space to accommodate guests.



Deep cleaning is no easy feat by any means, but it is certainly doable when broken down into small, achievable chunks.



If you are planning for guests, be sure to give your lounge area, kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and balcony/backyard a deep clean at least a week prior to the festivities.

Hosting your party in your garage? It just might be the perfect time to shop for a dust extractor to ensure that your space is spick and span.



Celebrating Christmas and New Year on the deck? Now is the perfect time to tackle the pile of leaves that have been gathering over the last couple of months. You get the picture.

Declutter your home

Now that the cleaning and dusting is out of the way, take the opportunity to look through your home and identify any unused items or clutter that may be strewn around.



The last thing you want is for your guests to have to navigate through piles of jumble during the festivities, let alone for anyone to trip over something and injure themselves.



Declutter by picking up stacks of papers, piles of clothes, games, toys, etc from the floor, sofa and other areas and place them into their designated places.



The holiday season is the perfect time to think about maybe donating some items to goodwill or giving them away to people who might need them more. It is the season of giving afterall!

Clear entry way or driveway

If you will be expecting guests over the holidays, it can be helpful to consider giving your driveway or entry way a small makeover.



Be sure to get rid of items of junk, dust, dirt, dry leaves, twigs, and anything else that may be obstructing the path to your home.



This will make it easy for guests to pull into your driveway without the risk of hitting their car on something.



If you really want to go all out, you could even use a pressure washer to ensure your driveway is bright and shining.



Always remember, the first impression is the last impression, so be sure to spend a couple of hours prettying up the front of your home - we guarantee your guests will appreciate it.

Check fridge

Is there old or spoiled food hanging around at the back of your refrigerator? This is never a fun task, but a clean and organised fridge is sure to make your holiday season a whole lot happier.



Toss anything that needs to go and be sure to wipe up any spills or leaks. A clean fridge will not only make you feel a lot better about your home, but it will also allow you the space to stock up on a variety of treats and beverages for your guests.



Moreover, with numerous dinners and parties coming up, ensuring that you have space in your fridge for delicious leftovers is a must.

Clean as you cook

If you're in charge of cooking up a storm this festive season, you're probably already dreading the clean up.



Entertaining and feeding guests is certainly a wholesome and pleasurable affair, but the same cannot be said for the food scraps, pots and pans that are bound to accumulate on your kitchen counter.



Thankfully, there is one simple hack that will save you a lot of headache, and that is cleaning as you go. Got some spare time to kill when your roast is in the oven? Use that opportunity to give your pots and pans a good clean and dry, before storing them in their respective cupboards or drawers.



You can also make it a point to dispose of food scraps immediately by keeping your bins accessible, and/or keep a kitchen rag in handy to clean up any messes or spills along the way.



By cleaning as you cook, you will be better able to prevent unsightly messes from building to unmanageable levels, which can cause a lot of stress and distract even the most seasoned of cooks.

Designate an area for gathering

If you're lucky enough to live in a larger home with multiple rooms, one thing to consider would be to designate an area for gathering.



With house guests comes inevitable and unavoidable messes - dirt on the carpets, empty glasses on the coffee table, spilled drinks and more. To ensure that you are keeping mess to a limit without making your guests feel unwelcome, selecting a particular room or area in the home for the festivities is always a wise idea.



For example, you could make an outdoor affair of it by hosting a barbecue, or limit the celebrations to your dining room.



While this is not a 100 per cent surefire way of ensuring that no other parts of your home end up messy or dirty, it is still effective in reducing the amount of cleaning you will have to do after everyone goes home. Every little bit counts, right?

Keep up on trash & recycling

With parties, gatherings and dinners galore, it will come as no surprise that the festive season also happens to be the season in which your rubbish bins and recycling bins get put to the ultimate test.



With wine bottles, food scraps, containers and so much more to dispose of during this period, it can become all too easy to lose track of the mess and end up with piles of rubbish strewn around your home.



No one wants to deal with the stress of a messy and overwhelming home, especially when you are expecting guests to stream in and out on a frequent basis.



This is why we always recommend keeping up on trash and recycling during this period of the year, lest you end up with a home that looks more like a dumping ground than a welcome zone.

Top Tip: Be sure to learn more about plastic recycling numbers so that you know what you can and cannot recycle this festive season.

Get ready for dirty dishes

The holidays always mean more cooking and baking, and of course that means a ton and ton of dirty dishes. Not to mention all the dinnerware and cutlery you will have to deal with after guests leave.



If you have a dishwasher, now is the perfect time to put it to good use. If hand washing is your only option, be sure to add a quality dish soap, sponge and drying clothes to your arsenal to make cleaning up as quick and effective as possible. Don't be shy to ask for some help either.



We are sure that family members, friends and even the kids will not mind helping out to lighten the load.



Perform nightly reset

A very helpful tip for keeping your home tidy throughout the festive season is to perform a nightly reset.



In essence, this is a small clean up routine that you do each night and may consist of simple tasks such as taking the bins out, clearing your kitchen counter or picking up stray items around the house and returning them to where they belong.



These small tasks will help to ensure that you don't feel overwhelmed in the morning and can also offer some mental clarity when you wake up to a presentable house.



You by no means have to perform a deep clean every night, but a few small tasks here and there are sure to make a world of difference in the appearance and cleanliness of your home.

Breathe in & take it easy

Last but not least, don't forget to breathe in and take it easy. It can be all too easy to fall into the pit of endless cleaning and zero enjoyment during the festive season, so be sure to give yourself a break from time to time.



Immerse yourself in the company of friends, family, good food, wine and music, and trust that any leftover messes can be dealt with tomorrow.



The truth is that 's not the end of the world if your kitchen counter isn't perfectly mess-free at the end of the day. All things in good time, as they say.



So, be sure to let your hair down and enjoy the festivities...they only come around once a year, after all!



And there you have it - 10 expert tips to ensure your home stays tidy throughout the festive season. Say goodbye to mess this Christmas and New Years, and hello to a gorgeous home that is ready for your guest list.