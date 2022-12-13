Aussie Christmas Spectacular
The Olive Tree Bayridge Estate, Batemans Bay
It's Christmas time, which means it's time for Christmas Carols. The Olive Tree in Batemans Bay will be hosting this year's 'Christmas Spectacular' on Sunday, December 18.. Come along at 6.00pm to enjoy Christmas music and the listen to the Aussie story of Christmas. Music and fun kicks off at 6.30pm.
Christmas Gala Morning
Batemans Bay Uniting Church
On Sunday, December 18, come along to the Batemans Bay's Uniting Church from 10.00am to hear the story of the nativity in Christmas song and drama. The morning will feature 'The Three Tenors' with the powerful and glorious voices. Members of the church congregation will dress up and perform the Christmas story. Come along and get into the Christmas spirit.
Anglican Church Markets
Batemans Bay Anglican Church
On Saturday, December 17, come along to the Batemans Bay Anglican Church markets. Running from 8.00am to 1.00pm, the markets will feature handcrafted arts and goods, perfect for the last minute, locally sourced Christmas gifts. A sausage sizzle and cold drinks will also be on offer, with coffee brewed by 'Coffee Driven'.
Christmas Baubles Workshop
Bushland Escape, Moruya
On Friday, December 16, come along and learn how to paint your own unique alcohol ink baubles. Attendees will paint three baubles which will be sealed and ready to take home on the day. Each bauble will have it's own gift box. This event runs from 9.00am to 10.30am.
Brain Games
Moruya Library
On Thursday, December 15, from 10.30am to 11.30am, come to Moruya Library for regular monthly sessions where you can work out your brain. At these sessions you can choose from a variety of activities and do them at your own pace while socialising with others. Activities include crosswords, puzzles and colouring in.
Mogo Christmas Carols
Mogo Oval
The Mogo Village Business Chamber, City Church Batemans Bay and Boomerang Meeting Place are inviting the Eurobodalla community to a fun night of Christmas carols followed by the family comedy movie "8-Bit Christmas" on Wednesday, December 21 from 6.30pm. Attendees must bring their own chairs to this fun Christmas family night.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
