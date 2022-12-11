Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
National Capital Authority says seaplanes will make Canberra 'comparable with the Vancouvers of the world'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
December 12 2022 - 8:15am
ACT senator David Pocock and NCA chief executive Sally Barnes during the committee into the National Capital Authority. Pictures by Keegan Carroll

The National Capital Authority has admitted at least half the ACT population do not support allowing seaplanes to operate out of Lake Burley Griffin, but will still go ahead with the proposal saying it will make Canberra "comparable with the Vancouvers of the world".

