Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has won her first opens medal.
The 20 year old athlete from Broulee finished second in the Australian Mile Championships - also known as the Albie Thomas Mile - in Bankstown on December 3, claiming $1200 prizemoney.
"It's a big achievement for someone so young in the opens category," she said.
The race started out slow, with the pace increasing with two laps to go.
Hancock-Cameron kicked for home 250 metres from the finish line, but was reigned in and overtaken by 24 year-old Isabella Thornton-Bott.
Hancock-Cameron smashed her personal best for the event by six seconds, finishing in 4:36.1.
"I was stoked," she said. "Everything just lined up for a good race."
She hopes to bring her success in junior competitions into the opens and said the key was working on race tactics.
"The 1500 metres is pretty stacked with competition at the moment," she said.
"There are four people who have competed in the Olympics or at World Championships."
In April 2023, Hancock-Cameron hopes to match it with Australia's best as she heads to nationals.
READ MORE:
Will she be fazed by the big names around her?
"I just take it as another race and they are just people - quick people," she said.
Her next event is the Zatopek in Melbourne on December 15. It is considered one of the most prestigious track races in Australia.
In January, Hancock-Cameron will trial for the 4 x 2 kilometre relay team for the World Cross Country.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.