Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moruya Sharks recruit Fiji trio for 2023 season

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Moruya Sharks recruits from left Mikeaele Serutabua, Ponijese Tawake and Malamala Manakosiale.

The Moruya Sharks will have some new Fijian firepower in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.