Four 18-year-olds have been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a house in Malua Bay.
Emergency services were called to Bellbird Drive, Malua Bay around 2am on December 9 after reports of a car crash.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan Skyline had spun off the road and crashed into the ground floor of a two storey house.
One passenger of the car was trapped in the vehicle before emergency services extricated them.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the four 18 year-old passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including head, leg and hip injuries and lacerations.
One of the males was later airlifted to Canberra Hospital for treatment of a broken leg.
None of the occupants of the home were injured.
The spokesperson said officers from South Coast Police District had commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
