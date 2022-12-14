Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade (MBRFB) are leading a fundraiser supporting one of their members as their family battles cancer.
Brigade member Greg Brown and his family were left devastated when Greg's daughter Cate was diagnosed with stage four biliary cancer.
The self-employed carpenter reduced his hours to spend more precious time with the family.
Brigade captain Berkeley Braham said MBRFB was desperate to help the family.
"It's pretty dreadful circumstances the family is going through," he said.
"If one of our members is suffering, it is important we do whatever we can to make it a little better for them."
He said Mr Brown was a great Brigade member who played a significant role during the Black Summer Bushfires and was a recipient of the National Medal, National Emergency Medal and NSW Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation.
Mr Braham said Mr Brown had tirelessly and selflessly served the community for many years, and now it was time for the Brigade and community to return the service.
MBRFB created a GoFundMe page aiming to raise $50,000 to support the financial needs of the family.
They are also, in tandem with Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club, holding a New Years Eve bushfire community breakfast at the Malua Bay Surf Club. The breakfast celebrates the third anniversary of Black Summer Bushfires burning through Malua Bay, reflecting on the resilience and recovery of the community.
Money raised through the breakfast will go to supporting the Brown family. The breakfast is from 9am to 12pm on December 31 on the lawns at Malua Bay.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
