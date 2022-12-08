A Broulee nonagenarian has fulfilled his lifelong dream to go sailing.
Lee Gleeson said moving across water powered only by the wind had been a "boyhood ambition" for as long as he could remember.
Whilst he had water-skied on the Deua River and zipped up and down on a speed boat, Mr Gleeson had always wanted to feel the breeze fill the sail and to understand, from experience, how a sailboat could sail into the wind.
That dream came to reality when he attended Batemans Bay Sailability's group sailing day on December 5.
"I did something I've wanted to do in all my 97 years," Mr Gleeson said.
He had never given up hope his dream would come true and said the experience exceeded his 97-years worth of anticipation.
READ MORE:
"It was wonderful - the sensation of moving on the water was very pleasant," he said.
As Mr Gleeson sailed around with Alistair Dally in a Hansa 303, the pair watched a seaplane land on the water just 50 metres from their boat.
Mr Gleeson said it was an incredible sight.
When he retired, Mr Gleeson set two goals for himself: to try sailing and to skydive.
He's since "completely dismissed" the notion of jumping from a plane, but said he would get back onto the water as soon as he could.
"I've been once and I'm going again," he said.
Anyone is invited to give sailing a try with Batemans Bay Sailability's group sailing day on December 19 leaving from Moruya Public Wharf.
For more information visit sailabilitybatemansbay.com or contact the secretary Tish Ennis on email - contact@sailabilitybatemensbay.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.