Eurobodalla Shire Council has released a housing survey for residents to help shape the future the Local Housing Strategy.
General Manager Warwick Winn said the council was developing a Local Housing Strategy to identify the actions required to meet the shire's housing needs.
"The results will help us understand what the community see as priorities in housing and will feed into our draft strategy, which will be out for public exhibition in early 2023," Mr Winn said.
"The strategy will identify demand for new and different types of housing over the next 20 years and pinpoint actions to meet this demand by assessing the capacity of existing residential land, the types and sizes of new homes, and appropriate locations for development."
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher said buying or renting in Eurobodalla had become almost impossible for everyday people and it was vital the council properly understood community priorities around the housing crisis.
"Rents continue to increase with nearly half of rental households in rental stress, while house prices have nearly doubled since 2020," Cr Hatcher said.
"Until recently, Eurobodalla was relatively affordable, with house prices significantly below the state average. This is no longer the case."
He said there were no easy answers and it would take concerted effort at all three levels of government to remedy the shortage.
Eurobodalla's housing and support agencies have been involved in the development of the draft strategy to date, along with NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the Land and Housing Corporation, Southern Cross Housing and SEARMS.
The survey is open until Tuesday December 20.
For more information and to participate in the survey, visit the council's Eurobodalla Local Housing Strategy webpage.
The community will have a further opportunity for input when the draft plan is exhibited early in 2023.
