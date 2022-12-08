Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Survey lets residents help shape Local Housing Strategy

Updated December 9 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eurobodalla Shire Council has released a housing survey for residents to help shape the future the Local Housing Strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.