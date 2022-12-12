A young artist's work has been selected as the face of a new coffee blend supporting emerging creatives in the Eurobodalla.
Year 10 artist Sophie Heslop's water colour coffee plant was picked to feature on Guerrilla Roasters' new 'Sculpture for Clyde Fundraiser' blend.
The Moruya-based roasters teamed up with the Sculptures on the Clyde festival to support the student exhibition at the event.
A percentage of sales from every bag of the 'Sculpture for Clyde Fundraiser' blend are donated as the $1000 prize money for the student exhibition of the May festival.
Sophie's water colour and lino artwork was inspired by the organic-minded business model of Guerrilla Roasters.
She said it was exciting to see support for young artists in the Eurobodalla.
"It is important to recognise young talent and to get young artists exposure early on," she said.
Sculptures for the Clyde student exhibition co-organiser Frances Harmey said it was encouraging to see local businesses supporting local artists.
"Art and creativity is such an important part of well-being," Ms Harmey said.
"To have the community supporting that means a lot to young people."
The 'Sculpture for Clyde Fundraiser' blend will be a permanent addition to the Guerrilla Roasters repertoire, with the proceeds going towards the student prize money each year. While the blend will stay the same, the artwork will change annually.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
