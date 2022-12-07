A free emergency first aid workshop is equipping Eurobodalla emergency service volunteers to deal with any situation.
Over the past 10 years, CareFlight have trained more than 7000 Australians with emergency first aid skills through their workshops such as the sessions coming to Moruya on December 10 and 11.
CareFlight is an Australian Life-Saving Aeromedical Charity committed to saving lives.
CareFlight's head of operations - education and training Lara Miller said everyone should have the opportunity to be trained and equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies and help save lives.
"This workshop is a boost for the emergency services on the south coast. Off the back of an incredibly difficult few years facing fires, floods and the pandemic, CareFlight is delighted to be able to bring the training into the community," Ms Miller said.
"Our aim is to empower locals with lifesaving skills and essential inter-agency collaboration, for the ultimate goal of creating a safer society."
The training includes lifelike medical manikins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment to recreate the high-pressure, hands-on environment of real-world emergencies.
"The first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for the patient," Ms Miller said.
"First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives."
Participants in the upcoming CareFlight Community Education workshops include volunteers from local emergency services such as the Rural Fire Service, SES and Marine Rescue.
The training is made possible by the Commonwealth Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
