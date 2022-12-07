A budding horticulturalist's love for native flora has helped him win the Horticultural Award.
As a year 10 student, Daniel Bateman was in his back garden absentmindedly weeding one day whilst trying to decide on the future course of his life. He was tossing up between TAFE or continuing on towards the High School Certificate.
As he pulled weeds from the ground making space for native plants and grasses to flourish, Daniel realised he loved the reward of labouring to help plants grow.
"I could keep doing what I was doing or change to something I was passionate about," he said.
Daniel enrolled in a Certificate III in Horticulture at Moruya TAFE and, two years later, he has been awarded the Horticultural Award, known colloquially as 'the shovel' upon his graduation.
The horticultural award is given each year to the student who has progressed the most in their two years at TAFE, shown a keen interest in horticulture and given back to the class.
"I got so much out of the course," he said.
The course covers areas such as propagation, plant identification, nursery management, weed identification and weed control.
"It covers so much, but the best thing was the people I met and the connections I made," he said.
Daniel particularly discovered a love for native flora - especially the Banksia serrata, more commonly known as Old Man Banksia, prevalent in the bushland around Broulee.
"I love the twisted gnarled shape they grown into and their cone-like flowers," he said.
Daniel's passion for native regional flora led him to volunteer at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens before he secured a job in June.
"Working at the Botanic Gardens I am working with those plants every day," he said.
"It really showcases what you can do with regional native plants in your own garden."
He hopes to keep working at the gardens, growing in knowledge of the plants and educating others on the beauty, wonder and potential of planting regional native plants in their own garden.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
