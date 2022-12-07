Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Daniel Bateman wins Horticultural Award

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 8 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Bateman with 'the shovel' Horticulturalist Award. Picture supplied.

A budding horticulturalist's love for native flora has helped him win the Horticultural Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.