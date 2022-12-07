The Eurobodalla has received more than $130,000 in grants for community projects.
Six Eurobodalla groups were successful in their application for funding for projects through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program announced on December 5.
Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club (BBSLSC) received $20,000 to fit our their Nipper and Community Training Room.
Club president Tracy Innes said the upgrades were all about making the nipper experience better.
"The nippers are the future," Ms Innes said.
"If we can get kids to try new things every day we will get better adults on the other side coming out."
She said the upgrades would help to kit out the new nippers room in the recently-rearranged clubhouse at Malua Bay. The nippers room has just been moved to the northern end of the building, and the funding will allow the club to kit out the room to make accessing boards and other equipment easier on Sunday mornings for nippers.
"It will make it a lot more user friendly to be able to drag the equipment out," Ms Innes said.
BBSLSC restarted their nippers program in 2021 and already has more than 130 nippers registered for the 2022 season, with registrations still open.
As Ms Innes watches the hundred children in pink tops running around the beach and learning to paddle on the waves, she knows nippers is doing its job.
"They're outside, having fun, learning new things, there's no pressure, they are facing their fears," she said.
"That is 130 kids out there who will know to never swim in a rip.
"The baseline education with nippers can't be taught anywhere else."
The other successful projects in the Eurobodalla for the 2022 round were:
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit nsw.gov.au/cbp.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
