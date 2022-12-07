Eurobodalla Shire Council is performing much needed repairs to Ford Street, Moruya.
Ford Street will be closed for five nights from Sunday December 11 while the council repairs damage to the road pavement.
A new asphalt road surface will be laid between Queen Street and Ford Lane, with the work to be undertaken at night to minimise disruption to traffic, businesses and customers during the day.
In November 2021, the area was re-designed with a new roundabout and raised crossings to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. A 30 kilometre per hour speed limit zone was also introduced.
Acting works manager Aaron Dunne said the road significantly deteriorated after heavy rain and the pavement was near its end of life.
"A section next to the IGA carpark is in particularly bad shape and we're keen to fix it," Mr Dunne said.
"Work involves removing poor quality material, providing a suitable base course and applying an asphalt surface.
"The completed project will provide a strengthened road capable of withstanding heavy traffic with minimal need for maintenance."
The prominent bump at the Woolworths carpark roundabout will also be repaired.
The work is scheduled from December 11 to 15. Work will begin at 7pm each night and is expected to finish by 1am but may continue through to 6am if necessary. The work is subject to suitable weather and could be delayed.
Car parks off Ford Street will remain accessible while local businesses are open. Detours will be in place and commuters should allow extra travel time.
Where possible, efforts will be made to minimise the noise of heavy machinery in and around the worksite.
For a full list of current works please visit Council's website.
