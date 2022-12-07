Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Ford Street, Moruya will be closed for urgent road repairs

Updated December 7 2022 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Eurobodalla Shire Council is performing much needed repairs to Ford Street, Moruya.

