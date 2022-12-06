Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Deane Richard Roach sentenced for stalking woman, urinating in Batemans Bay

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deane Roach in a CCTV image from the Greenway Coles. Picture ACT Policing

A Canberra public pool pest who defecated in the water and urinated in a supermarket has been sentenced to jail again - this time for stalking a South Coast woman that included him leaving a dead mouse at her door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.