A Canberra public pool pest who defecated in the water and urinated in a supermarket has been sentenced to jail again - this time for stalking a South Coast woman that included him leaving a dead mouse at her door.
He had also exposed himself to urinate outside a health clinic where patients were told not to look.
Deane Richard Roach was sentenced in the Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday to jail terms of six months and three months, respectively, for the charges of stalking and obscene exposure in a public place.
The 45-year-old Roach, who has a lengthy criminal history in the ACT, had pleaded guilty to both charges.
Facts tendered to the court state his stalking victim had known him since September 2020 as she and her family lived next to his mother's Batemans Bay holiday home he sporadically visits.
His stalking behaviours included him knocking on her door when her husband was at work and attending unannounced to request things, such as using the internet.
Roach, of Holt, also obtained the victim's business mobile phone number off her vehicle and began randomly calling her and leaving missed calls.
When the victim and her husband met Roach's mother to express concerns, the mother said the offender had ADHD and some autistic traits.
On New Years Eve in 2020, the victim's husband confronted Roach and told him to stay off their property and to stop calling the victim.
He stopped visiting the property for a period as he was in full-time custody in the ACT.
A partial fence was built to stop Roach from entering the victim's property should he visit again.
In July this year, while on parole for crimes in Canberra, Roach returned to the Batemans Bay area.
He approached the victim's house where he stuck a note to the door and placed a dead mouse under the note.
"Move your campervan off my property," the note read in reference to the victim's vehicle being parked near the fence.
"You never asked my mother permission. Otherwise I will move it. Your next door neighbour."
The victim took the note and the dead mouse as a threat and contacted police.
Later that day, he went to a shopping mall in the South Coast town where he exposed his penis to urinate on a health clinic's glass window.
Afterwards, the offender asked one of the workers, "do you bulk bill?".
"The witness was shocked at the audacity," the court facts state.
The offender then returned to his holiday home and waved at his stalking victim.
In August, his family took him to Queanbeyan Police Station where he declined to participate in an interview.
Magistrate Roger Clisdell backdated the six-month jail term for the stalking offence to August 25 and backdated the three-month term for the exposure to October 25.
Other charges - including behaving in an offensive manner in public - were withdrawn.
In August 2021, the ACT Magistrates Court sentenced Roach to two years' jail after he pleaded guilty to 12 charges following a series of incidents.
They included exposing himself to people at Aqua Harmony in Kambah and defecating in the water there, as well as urinating at Coles in Greenway.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
