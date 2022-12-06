THROUGH the axe he was using gliding off the wood, Mr. George Belette, of Mogo, severely gashed his leg.
SOME of our local anglers had excellent sport on Sunday on the shores of Broulee. In a short time three lines were responsible for 44 sand whiting and bream being landed.
PILOT Chapman, who was reported to have been killed in his flight from Braidwood to Bateman's Bay arrived safely in his Sunbeam aeroplane at the latter town on 29 th inst. Mr. Chapman continued his flight to Milton the following day.
THE Gloria light has been installed in the Holt Trinity Church, Tilba.
CONGRATULATIONS to Midshipman W. Bull, elder son of Dentist R. N. Bull, who has successfully passed his final examination at Jervis Bay. Our clever young Midshipman is now ready for an appointment on a warship.
VERY little interest was taken in the Shire Elections on Saturday. Only two Ridings were contested for, viz, E. and F. on the Southern end of the Shire. In the former Riding 50% of the ratepayers voted and in the latter only 33%. Mr. H. J. Bate of
Tilba, was re-elected for E. Riding, defeating Mr. F. E. Grenenger by 48 votes. Mr. John Bate was not seeking re-election for F. Riding, Messrs. S. W. Bate and A. G. Sutherland contested the seat, with the result that the latter was returned with a majority of 3 votes.
FOR SALE. - A LADY'S MARATHON BICYCLE, Coaster Hub, almost new. £7 or near offer. 'Phone 7. MRS ROSE, Pilot Station, Moruya.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. www.mdhs.org.au
