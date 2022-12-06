Technology doesn't have to be the enemy as you age. It's a great way to keep in touch with relatives who don't live near you and quickly get relevant information.
But where and how to start? Of course, when you do an internet search, there is a tonne of free online courses you can take part in, but the irony here is that you need to be half tech savvy in the first instance to get the benefits.
The best place to start looking is literally in your 'own backyard'. A great place to begin your learning journey is with your local community library. They can advise you on upcoming courses where you can learn in a face-to-face environment.
If you are totally new to this form of technology, the best way to kick off gaining these new skills is by having someone, in person, demonstrate and lead you through the processes involved with what you want to achieve.
If your community library comes up lacking, try these alternatives in your area:
Alternatively, you could ask a willing child or grandchild to google 'free computer classes for seniors near me' to get you headed in the right direction.
The benefit of finding a class for beginners or newcomers is that you are most likely to be learning alongside other people of your age or ability. Once you've gained the skills to begin your foray into the online world, remember to be kind to yourself as you are learning.
Telstra is another option to get you started. One program it offers is called Tech Savvy Seniors, which aims to help you build the skills and confidence to use computers, tablets and smartphones. It includes free or low-cost training in libraries and community colleges and offers quick reference guides in English and 14 other languages.