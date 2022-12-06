Mogo Wildlife Park's miracle gorilla is finally being introduced to the public.
Kaius the baby gorilla was on life support and saved by a team of health professionals after developing sepsis pneumonia in his first week of life. He stayed in Mogo Wildlife Park director Chad Staples' bedroom and has been handfed by the director ever since.
However, now seven weeks old, Mr Staples is proud to be able to introduce the young gorilla to Mogo Wildlife Park visitors.
Kaius will be on display to all visitors to the Mogo Wildlife Park on December 10 and 11 at 2pm.
Mr Staples will bring Kaius to the display area where the public will be able to view the gorilla in the director's arms.
"There's been so much interest, so I wanted people to be able to see him," Mr Staples said.
He has appreciated everyone's well-wishes and interested and wants the public to be able to form a visual connection with the young gorilla.
"I wanted to find a way to be able to display him because it's nice for people to see him," he said.
Mr Staples said the young gorilla was healthy and growing well, but it would still be months before Kaius would be permanently on display in an enclosure.
Kaius means 'rejoice'. Being the first gorilla ever born at Mogo Wildlife Park, Mr Staples said Kaius was a reason to rejoice, regardless of the rollercoaster first few weeks of his life.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
